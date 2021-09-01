Left Menu

Death toll due to fever in Mathura village rises to 10

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 01-09-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 01:28 IST
Another child succumbed to fever at a private hospital in Agra on Tuesday, raising the death toll in Mathura's Koh village to 10, the village head said here.

''Saurabh (14), son of Bhura, died at a private hospital in Agra,'' Harendra, the pradhan of the village, said.

Confirming the death, CMO Rachna Gupta said the child had gone to a relative's place in Barsana on August 20.

From Barsana, he was directly admitted to the Agra-based a private hospital where he died on Tuesday, the official said.

A makeshift hospital of four beds has been set up in Koh village with OPD facilities, officials said.

The CMO said she would visit the village on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

