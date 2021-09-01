Left Menu

Brazil reports 24,589 new coronavirus cases, 839 deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 01-09-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 02:49 IST
Brazil recorded 24,589 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 839 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 580,413, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

