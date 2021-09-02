Health News Roundup: Moderna to recall COVID-19 doses in Japan after stainless steel contaminants found; Germany faces long-term fight against African swine fever and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Texas's near-total abortion ban takes effect after Supreme Court inaction

Texas on Wednesday enacted the strictest anti-abortion law in the country after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to act on a request by abortion-rights groups to block the law banning the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. It was a victory for conservatives, who have long sought to eliminate abortion access in the United States.

Antibody levels higher after Moderna shot; Lilly arthritis drug used with steroid cuts death risk

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Antibody levels are higher after Moderna vaccine

Most vaccinated Americans want COVID-19 booster shots - Reuters/Ipsos poll

As the United States gears up for a COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign, most vaccinated Americans want the additional dose, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found, largely driven by concern over the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. The U.S. government said if health regulators approve the move, it will roll out COVID-19 booster shots starting Sept. 20 out of concern about waning vaccine protection against COVID-19 infections. Many scientists say https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/scientists-question-evidence-behind-us-covid-19-booster-shot-drive-2021-08-19 the need for a booster has not been proven. The government has already made third shots available to immunocompromised adults.

Don't look now: How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

It has long been known that making eye contact with a robot can be an unsettling experience. Scientists even have a name for the queasy feeling: the "uncanny valley". Now, thanks to researchers in Italy, we also know it's more than just a feeling.

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The U.S. has administered a third dose of either Pfizer Inc-BioNTech or Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines to over 1 million people since Aug. 13, while a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found that most vaccinated Americans want the additional shot. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news

Germany faces long-term fight against African swine fever

Germany is facing a long-term battle to eradicate African swine fever carried into the east of the country by wild animals, state and federal authorities said on Wednesday. Some 2,036 cases of the disease have been confirmed in wild boar near the border with Poland, where the disease is widespread. Wild animals crossing into Germany from Poland were behind an outbreak last year.

Canada's most populous province changes mind, will adopt digital vaccine passports

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said on Wednesday that people would have to show digital proof they had been inoculated against COVID-19 to enter a wide range of establishments, dropping earlier opposition to the idea. From Sept. 22 people will need proof of full vaccination to visit bars, restaurants, nightclubs and indoor sporting facilities. Beginning on Oct. 22, the information will be stored as a digital vaccine passport on mobile devices.

U.S. FDA seeks new warnings on drugs from Pfizer, Lilly and AbbVie

The U.S. drugs regulator on Wednesday asked Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly & Co and AbbVie Inc to include information about risks of serious conditions and death from the use of a class of treatments known as JAK inhibitors. The warnings stem from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's review of Pfizer's arthritis drug Xeljanz after initial results from a February trial showed an increased risk of serious heart-related problems and cancer with the drug.

Moderna to recall COVID-19 doses in Japan after stainless steel contaminants found

Moderna Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd on Wednesday said they are working with Japanese authorities to recall three batches of COVID-19 vaccine after an investigation found stainless steel contaminants in some vials. Japanese authorities had suspended use of these batches of Moderna shots containing 1.63 million doses last week after being notified of the contamination issue.

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

A U.S. judge said he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP's bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said on Wednesday that with small changes he would approve the plan, which overcame opposition to garner support from nearly all states, local governments, tribes, hospitals and other creditors that voted on the restructuring. They became creditors in the bankruptcy by virtue of suing Purdue and Sackler family members over their alleged contributions to the nationwide opioid epidemic.

