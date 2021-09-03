Health News Roundup: Biden warns of 'unconstitutional chaos' due to Texas abortion ban; Number of people with dementia set to jump 40% to 78 million by 2030 -WHO and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Biden warns of 'unconstitutional chaos' due to Texas abortion ban

A Texas law imposing a near-total ban on abortion that the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to stand will cause "unconstitutional chaos" by infringing on a right that women have exercised for almost a half-century, President Joe Biden warned on Thursday. The court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, also raised questions about how it will rule on a more sweeping upcoming case that could curb abortion rights nationwide, as it left in place the ban https://www.reuters.com/world/us/texas-abortion-ban-opens-up-wild-west-enforcement-critics-say-2021-09-02 on abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy.

Number of people with dementia set to jump 40% to 78 million by 2030 -WHO

More than 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia, a neurological disorder that robs them of their memory and costs the world $1.3 trillion a year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. The progressive condition can be caused by stroke, brain injury or Alzheimer's disease. With populations ageing, the number of sufferers is projected to rise to 78 million by 2030 and 139 million by 2050, the WHO said in a report.

Australian PM flags quicker reopening after COVID-19 vaccine swap with Britain

Australia has secured 4 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in a swap deal with Britain, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as he looks to convince states and territories to stick to a national COVID-19 reopening plan. The extra doses should reach Australia this month doubling the available Pfizer supply for September, Morrison said, speeding up the country's efforts to come out of economically-damaging coronavirus lockdowns.

U.S. to invest $3 billion in COVID-19 vaccine supply chain -White House official

The U.S. plans to invest $3 billion in the vaccine supply chain as it continues to work to position itself as a leading supplier of vaccines for the world, a top U.S. health official said on Thursday. The funding, which will begin to be distributed in the coming weeks, will focus on manufacturers of the inputs used in COVID-19 vaccine production as well as facilities that fill and package vaccine vials, White House COVID adviser Jeffrey Zients said during a news conference.

Brazil's Bolsonaro signs law that could break COVID-19 vaccine patents

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday signed off on a law allowing for vaccine and medication patents to be broken in a public emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. But the right-wing leader vetoed the provisions that patent holders would need to transfer the knowledge and supply the raw materials needed to duplicate the vaccines and medications.

Guatemala orders new travel, social curbs as virus cases surge

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei announced new national transport curbs and social restrictions on Thursday in an effort to contain a surge of coronavirus infections and relieve pressure on hospitals. Giammattei opted against the toughest lockdown measures but said from Saturday, auto transport will be prohibited for most trips from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. and social gatherings such as weddings and public sports events will be banned for at least four weeks.

Philippines approves emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 12-17 year olds

The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved the emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 doses for children ages 12 to 17, the agency's chief said. "With the Delta variant affecting a lot of children, the experts saw that the benefit of using the vaccine outweigh the risks," FDA Director General Rolando Enrique Domingo told a public briefing.

S.Korea extends distancing curbs ahead of thanksgiving holiday

South Korea on Friday extended social distancing curbs for several weeks to rein in COVID-19 outbreaks nationwide as the country supercharges its vaccination campaign ahead of a thanksgiving holiday later this month. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the toughest level 4 restrictions in greater Seoul and level 3 curbs in the rest of the country would run through to Oct. 3.

New Zealand sees success in curbing Delta outbreak as new cases plunge

New Zealand reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a big drop compared to the last few days, as authorities said the country was breaking the chain of transmission of the highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus. Authorities said 27 new cases were in Auckland and one was in Wellington. Friday's numbers were lower than 49 new cases reported on Thursday and 75 the day before.

U.S. Congress seeks information from FDA on approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

U.S. lawmakers have requested data and documents from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to its accelerated approval of Biogen Inc's new Alzheimer's drug, mounting further pressure on the agency that has come under fire for clearing the drug. The chairs of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Committee on Energy and Commerce have requested the FDA to disclose documents related to the interactions between Biogen and the agency's staff.

