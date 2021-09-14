Health News Roundup: Biden vaccine plan hinges on rarely used rule, inviting legal challenges; Number of French Covid patients fall below 10,000 again and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Advocates see 'chaos' if U.S. Supreme Court guts abortion rights

Abortion rights advocates on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide - a 1973 landmark imperiled in the legal fight over Mississippi's attempt to ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. "The fallout would be swift and certain. As abortion bans are enforced - or the threat of enforcement looms - large swaths of the South and Midwest would likely be without access to legal abortion," said lawyers for Jackson Women's Health Organization, the only abortion clinic in Mississippi.

Biden vaccine plan hinges on rarely used rule, inviting legal challenges

U.S. President Joe Biden's plan requiring more than 100 million Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 relies on a rarely used workplace rule with a history of being blocked in court, making it an inviting target for legal challenges by employers. As part of Biden's plan, unveiled Thursday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-deliver-six-step-plan-covid-19-pandemic-2021-09-09, private employers with 100 or more staff must ensure that their workers are fully vaccinated or produce a negative COVID-19 test weekly.

Israeli survey finds about 1 in 10 kids have lingering COVID symptoms

About one in 10 children had symptoms that remained after recovering from COVID-19, though that number dropped by more than half as the months passed, a Health Ministry survey showed on Monday. Severe illness from the novel coronavirus is most common among adults, but there is a lack of data on the virus' impact on youths, who are far less prone to serious complications, the ministry said.

Number of French Covid patients fall below 10,000 again

The number of French patients in hospital with COVID-19 fell below 10,000 again for the first time since mid-August, health ministry data showed on Monday. The patient tally went down by 26 to 9,986, while the number of deaths in hospital increased by 86 to 88,862.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters not widely needed, top FDA and WHO scientists say

Additional COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are not needed for the general population, leading scientists including two departing senior U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials and several from the World Health Organization (WHO) said in an article published in a medical journal on Monday. The scientists said more evidence was needed to justify boosters. That view disagrees with U.S. government plans to begin offering another round of shots to many fully vaccinated Americans as soon as next week, contingent on approval from health regulators.

Walgreens COVID-19 test registration system left patient data unprotected - Recode

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance's COVID-19 test registration system exposed data of potentially millions of people, including their phone numbers and email addresses, Recode reported on Monday. The data also exposed names, dates of birth and gender identities on the open web for potentially anyone to see and for the multiple ad trackers on Walgreens' site to collect, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3AdXgoE)

mRNA vaccines not linked to miscarriage; COVID-19 shots in U.S. still protect against severe disease

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. mRNA vaccines not linked with pregnancy loss

England to offer COVID vaccine to all 12- to 15-year-olds

All 12- to 15-year-olds in England will be offered a COVID-19 vaccine after top medical advisers said on Monday that children would benefit from reduced disruption to their education. The British government confirmed that the offer would be extended to all children aged 12-15 after a unanimous recommendation by the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) from the four nations of the United Kingdom.

U.S. CDC advises against travel to Afghanistan, other countries over COVID-19

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday warned against travel to Afghanistan, Albania, Serbia, Belize, Lithuania and four other destinations because of COVID-19 concerns. The CDC raised its travel advisory to "Level 4: Very High" for nine destinations, telling Americans they should avoid travel to the locations. The destinations also include Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Slovenia and Mauritius.

