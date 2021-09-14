Infopark to be fully vaccinated by Sept, stage set for IT employees' return

Setting the stage for the IT companies to resume normal operations, the Kochi Infopark here will achieve complete vaccination coverage against COVID-19 by this month.

The second dose vaccination drive by Infopark in association with Technopark Employees Cooperative (TEC) Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram will be held from September 22 to 24.

The second dose vaccination is in full swing with many companies inoculating their employees, family members and also support staff, Infopark said. ''Infopark will get 10,000 doses of vaccine from TEC Hospital for the drive. The first dose of vaccination was completed in June,'' Infopark officials said in a release.

John M Thomas, the CEO of Kerala IT Parks said some companies that have already completed vaccination have resumed normal operations. ''While companies may not completely shift from the work-from-home mode, more companies will return to IT parks in the coming months. In addition to the complete vaccination, the reopening of schools will also pave the way for more staff to return to their offices,'' Thomas said. Major companies such as UST and Qbust have also conducted second dose vaccination camps for Infopark employees and their families in recent days. Over 1,260 Qburst employees and their kin inoculated in Kochi and Koratty Infoparks. Another company, MindCurve, also distributed 400 second doses for their workforce. In addition to IT employees, companies also provide vaccines to support staff.

Currently Infopark has 92 lakh sq. ft. of office space employing 61,000 people. PTI RRT LGK ROH ROH

