Health News Roundup: Factbox - Britain and neighbours set out paths for coping with COVID-19; Emergent to make Providence Therapeutics potential COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Factbox - Britain and neighbours set out paths for coping with COVID-19

Britain was setting out its coronavirus strategy for the winter months on Tuesday, with booster vaccinations for the most vulnerable and elderly a central part of the plans for a country with one of the highest COVID-19 death tolls. Following is a summary of some of the COVID-19 precautions being taken by Britain and other countries on the European continent, with states listed in alphabetical order:

Emergent to make Providence Therapeutics potential COVID-19 vaccine

Emergent BioSolutions Inc signed a five-year agreement with Canadian biotechnology company Providence Therapeutics to develop and manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate for about $90 million. Emergent will produce drug substances for Providence's vaccine candidate, PTX-COVID19-B, as well as provide services for finished products such as filling the vaccine in vials at its Winnipeg facility in Canada.

Indian study finds big drop in COVID antibodies within four months of vaccination

A study of 614 fully vaccinated health workers in India found a "significant" drop in their COVID-fighting antibodies within four months of the first shot. The findings could help the Indian government decide whether to provide booster doses as some Western countries have done.

CureVac slashes COVID-19 vaccine production plans

German biotech firm CureVac said on Tuesday it canceled contract manufacturing deals for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with two prospective partners, after rivals with approved shots have boosted production. Agreements with Celonic Group of Switzerland and Germany's Wacker would be terminated but existing production deals with Rentschler Biopharma and Novartis would remain unchanged, CureVac said in a statement.

COVID vaccines saved 112,000 lives in UK, deputy medical officer says

Vaccines have saved 112,000 lives and averted 24 million cases of COVID in the United Kingdom, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Tuesday. "Our latest estimates are that since we began deploying these vaccines, they've probably averted in the region of 24 million cases of COVID in the UK and 112,000 deaths - so incredibly successful to date and remains so," Van-Tam said.

Dutch expected to ease COVID-19 measures, introduce 'corona' pass

The Dutch government is expected to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, mirroring other countries in Europe, and introduce a "corona" pass, showing proof of vaccinations, that will allow eating out and admission to cultural events. Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Cabinet is expected to lift social distancing requirements from Sept. 25, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported, citing sources.

UK likely to require health workers to be vaccinated against COVID

Britain is highly likely to require front-line health and social care workers in England to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of its plan to contain the virus through the winter. Setting out the thinking on how the government would respond to the health service coming under unsustainable pressure if there is a resurgence in the virus, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday he was considering toughening the rules.

Over 50s to get booster shot as UK says COVID vaccines have saved more than 100,000 lives

COVID-19 vaccines have saved more than 112,000 lives and averted 24 million cases of the disease, British officials said on Tuesday as they recommended all vulnerable people, frontline health staff and those aged over 50 be offered a booster shot. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's recommendation of a third dose six months after a second shot paves the way for a broad revaccination program in Britain, which has one of the world's highest death tolls from COVID-19.

China should keep improving vaccines as variants emerge, says premier

China should continue improving its COVID-19 vaccines as variants of the new coronavirus emerge, state media reported Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Tuesday. China should also step up the development of effective COVID-19 therapies to improve the outcomes of treatment, Li said at a meeting with medical experts, according to state radio.

New Zealand looks to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases ease

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked New Zealanders on Tuesday to get vaccinated as soon as possible, as it was the only way to beat the spread of coronavirus and see curbs lifted in the biggest city of Auckland. Tuesday's 15 new infections in New Zealand were a drop from Monday's figure of 33, but about 1.7 million people will stay in lockdown in Auckland until next week, as the government battles to hold down a cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)