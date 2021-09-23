Health News Roundup: Romanian hospitals fill up with COVID patients amid widespread vaccine refusal; Germany plans wild boar-free zone to combat swine fever, asks Poland to help and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Romanian hospitals fill up with COVID patients amid widespread vaccine refusal

After living through three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic without getting sick, 55-year-old Roxana Pascu thought that she was healthy enough to withstand the virus and decided to turn down the vaccine. Now Pascu, who runs a small business, is one of around 1,040 COVID-19 patients currently in intensive care across Romania where cases have more than doubled over the last week and ICU beds are becoming dangerously scarce.

Germany plans wild boar-free zone to combat swine fever, asks Poland to help

Germany plans a wild boar-free zone along the Polish border to counter African swine fever (ASF) and on Thursday called on Poland to help more in countering the pig disease. Wild boars wandering into Germany from Poland spread ASF, which is harmless to humans but fatal for pigs and causes a major loss of pork exports for countries where the disease is present.

Valneva expands trials on COVID-19 vaccine candidate

French vaccine maker Valneva is expanding trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate called VLA2001, and remains in talks with the European Commission over a potential contract, the company said on Thursday. Valneva shares plunged 42% after Britain said on Sept 13 that it cancelled its contract for about 100 million doses of the vaccine the company is developing, partly over concerns about when it would win approval for use.

U.S. FDA clears Pfizer COVID-19 booster for older and at-risk Americans

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older, all people at high risk of severe disease, and others who are regularly exposed to the virus. The decision paves the way for a quick rollout of the booster shots as soon as this week for millions of people who had their second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago.

Exclusive - EU regulator to decide on Pfizer booster at the start of October - source

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to decide in early October on the possible use of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. It will be the EU drugs regulator's first decision on boosters, the source said, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized a third dose of Pfizer for those 65 and older, all people at high risk of severe disease, and others who are regularly exposed to the virus.

Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year - newspaper

Moderna Inc Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel thinks the coronavirus pandemic could be over in a year as increased vaccine production ensures global supplies, he told the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung. "If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this earth can be vaccinated. Boosters should also be possible to the extent required," he told the newspaper in an interview.

Britain's non-recognition of Africa-administered vaccines regrettable - AU

The African Union's (AU) top health official called Britain's lack of recognition for coronavirus vaccines administered in Africa regrettable, saying on Thursday it sends a confusing public health message. England announced last week that it would expand the list of countries from which it recognises vaccines, adding 17 others beyond the initial list of the United States and Europe. None of those countries are in Africa. The British government sets coronavirus policy for England, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own rules.

India likely to allow export of Sputnik Light COVID shot this month - sources

India is likely to allow the export of domestically produced doses of Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine this month, as the shot has yet to be approved in India, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Local media have reported that Indian drugmaker Hetero has already manufactured 2 million doses of the single-shot vaccine, for whose approval the country's drug regulator has sought a separate "immune-bridging clinical trial" its residents.

Cigna names new CEO of pharmacy benefit management business

U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday named company veteran Eric Palmer as president and chief executive officer of its Evernorth health services unit that primarily houses its pharmacy benefit management business. The appointment comes as the health services unit, which was rebranded last September to Evernorth, has shown resilient growth in the last few quarters.

