Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Singapore reports 1,939 COVID-19 cases, highest since April last year and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday

South Korea's daily COVID-19 infections topped 3,000 for the first time as an outbreak fuelled by this week's three-day holiday spreads, authorities said on Saturday. Friday's 3,273 coronavirus cases surpassed the previous high https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/south-korea-reports-record-high-daily-covid-19-cases-2434-kdca-2021-09-24 a day earlier, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, taking the nation's tally to 298,402 infections and 2,441 deaths.

Singapore reports 1,939 COVID-19 cases, highest since April last year

Singapore's health ministry reported 1,939 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Italy reports 44 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 3,099 new cases

Italy reported 44 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, compared with 50 the day before, the health ministry said, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,099 from 3,525. Italy has registered 130,697 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.66 million cases to date.

New York may tap National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is considering employing the National Guard and out-of-state medical workers to fill hospital staffing shortages with tens of thousands of workers possibly losing their jobs for not meeting a Monday deadline for mandated COVID-19 vaccination. The plan, outlined in a statement from Hochul https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/preparation-monday-vaccination-deadline-governor-hochul-releases-comprehensive-plan-address on Saturday, would allow her to declare a state of emergency to increase the supply of healthcare workers to include licensed professionals from other states and countries as well as retired nurses.

Australia's Victoria state records second-highest daily rise in virus cases

Australia's Victoria state reported 779 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths on Sunday, off the previous day's record high as the country's prime minister presses state leaders to be ready to reopen once they meet vaccination targets. The daily increase was still the state's second-highest, after the 847 cases logged on Saturday, as officials battle to contain a Delta variant outbreak that has taken root since mid-year.

U.S. administers 390.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 390,114,328 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 471,814,235 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The number of doses administered is up from 389,372,689 vaccine doses as reported on Saturday, the CDC said.

El Salvador to begin giving third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

El Salvador will begin administering a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to various groups including the elderly, healthworkers and people with underlying health conditions, President Nayib Bukele said on Friday. The Central American nation of roughly 6.4 million people has obtained some 12 million vaccines since February.

Court blocks New York City schools vaccine mandate, sets hearing for next week

A requirement for New York City school teachers and staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 was temporarily blocked by a U.S. appeals court just days before it was to take effect, but the court on Saturday set a hearing on the matter for next week.

Mayor Bill de Blasio last month set Monday as the deadline for 148,000 staff members of the largest U.S. school system to get at least one dose of a vaccine under a mandate aimed at slowing the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Cuba kicks off COVID-19 vaccine exports with shipment to Vietnam

Cuba said on Saturday it had exported its three-shot Abdala coronavirus vaccine for the first time, sending an initial shipment to Vietnam as part of a contract to supply five million doses to the Southeast Asian country. Scientists in the Communist-run island have developed three home-grown vaccines against COVID-19, all of which are waiting to receive official recognition from the World Health Organization.

Vietnam to relax COVID-19 restrictions to revive pandemic-hit economy

Vietnam plans to ease coronavirus curbs and allow businesses to restart production from next week to prop up an economy which has suffered under lengthy lockdowns, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Saturday. The country, which until late April had maintained one of the world's best containment records, is seeking to co-exist with the virus instead of trying to maintain a COVID-zero policy.