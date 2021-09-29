Health News Roundup: Pet cats killed in Chinese city after COVID infection, triggering social media anger; Slovenia temporarily suspends J&J's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pet cats killed in Chinese city after COVID infection, triggering social media anger

Three pet cats that tested positive for coronavirus were put down in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin, state-backed media reported, leading to a social media backlash at what some viewed as overkill in local efforts to contain the virus. The owner of the cats was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sept. 21 and the local disease control agency euthanized her three cats, which also tested positive later, despite her objections, Beijing News reported late on Tuesday.

Slovenia temporarily suspends J&J's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine

Slovenia on Wednesday temporarily suspended the application of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccines after the death of a young woman, health minister Janez Poklukar was quoted as saying by the STA national news agency. Johnson & Johnson was not available for immediate comment.

Floundering private sales of vaccines in India deal blow to Russia's Sputnik V

Some of India's private hospitals have cancelled orders for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as they struggle to sell COVID-19 shots amid surging supplies of free doses of other vaccines offered by the government. Industry officials said low demand and the extremely cold storage temperatures required have spurred at least three big hospitals to cancel orders for Sputnik V, sold only on the private market in the world's biggest vaccine-producing country.

Swiss buy 150,000 doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Switzerland has agreed to buy 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson that will arrive this week and be distributed to regional authorities next week, the government said on Wednesday.

Factbox - COVID-19 and the U.S. courts: challenges to vaccine requirements

U.S. employers, universities and local governments are increasingly putting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in place to contain outbreaks of the disease as infection rates remain high.

Workers who fear losing their jobs for refusing the shots are turning to the courts. The following are some of the key cases.

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

More than a third of COVID-19 patients have shown at least one long-term symptom three to six months after being infected by the virus, according to a study from Oxford University and the National Institute for Health Research. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

At least one long-term symptom seen in 37% of COVID-19 patients -study

At least one long-term COVID-19 symptom was found in 37% of patients three to six months after they were infected by the virus, a large study from Oxford University and the National Institute for Health Research showed on Wednesday. The most common symptoms included breathing problems, fatigue, pain and anxiety, Oxford University said, after investigating symptoms in over 270,000 people recovering from COVID-19.

AstraZeneca buys rare disease drugmaker Caelum in potential $500 million deal

AstraZeneca will take full control of Caelum Biosciences in a deal worth up to $500 million, the drugmaker said on Wednesday, sharpening its focus on rare-disease drugs following its purchase of Alexion Pharmaceuticals. The deal gives AstraZeneca access to another potentially lucrative rare disease drug that is undergoing late-stage trials and has a "fast track" status for regulatory review in the United States.

Judge temporarily blocks key aspect of new Arizona abortion law

A U.S. federal judge temporarily blocked a key aspect of a new Arizona abortion law that would have allowed felony charges to be laid against doctors for terminating a pregnancy solely on the basis of a hereditary abnormality in the fetus. U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes raised concerns in an order granting a partial preliminary injunction against the law, according to a court filing late on Tuesday in the United States District Court for the district of Arizona.

