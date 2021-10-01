Left Menu

India's Serum Institute to boost vaccine exports gradually, report says

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 13:10 IST
Adar Poonawalla, CEO and Owner, SII (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Serum Institute of India, which produces the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, will resume small exports via the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX this month and raise it substantially by January, its head told The Telegraph.

"Our exports to COVAX will recommence again in October, initially these supplies will be small but by January 2022, once we have satisfied domestic demands – people forget that India is still a lower-middle-income country – we will see large volumes go to COVAX," Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said.

