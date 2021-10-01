Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills at least four

A fire broke out at the intensive care unit of a COVID-19 hospital in the eastern Romanian city of Constanta on Friday, and at least four people died, the county prefect was quoted as saying.

Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire, with more teams being brought in from nearby counties.

