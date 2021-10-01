Ambrosia Aesthetics Offers Complete Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Services under One Roof

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Firmly established as the premier Cosmetic Clinic in Mumbai, Ambrosia Aesthetics is a state-of-the-art center for the latest, result oriented medical therapies. The clinic was founded and is managed by Dermatologist Dr. Niketa Sonavane and Plastic Surgeon Dr. Siddharth Prakash. For the past two years in a row, India Today and Outlook magazines have selected both of them among the Top Doctors in Mumbai for 2020 and 2021. Together, the power couple can offer patients a full range of surgical and non-surgical treatment options. Dr. Siddharth Prakash is a board certified Cosmetic plastic surgeon with years of experience. He has received training in the latest advances in cosmetic surgery at the prestigious Harvard University, USA and from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Dr. Siddharth is one of the few plastic surgeons in the country who is an expert at Liposuction and Fat transfer techniques. He has pioneered the Brazilian Butt Lift and Breast enhancement with fat in Mumbai. He is an expert at Rhinoplasty and Facial aesthetics. He aims to provide the latest in cosmetic surgery in a safe and result oriented manner. He aims at perfection and many have complimented his friendly yet professional demeanor. Dr. Niketa Sonavane is one of the best Celebrity Dermatologists in Mumbai. She is well known for her excellent results in acne treatment, skin lightening treatment, lip fillers and laser hair removal. She is also a renowned expert in anti-ageing treatment, acne scars treatment and dark circles removal. Dr. Niketa is one of the few experienced dermatologists in India who are constantly featured in top magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Femina and Cosmopolitan. She is also regularly featured in newspapers such as Hindustan Times, Mumbai Mirror, Mid Day, Indian Express and many more. Dr. Niketa Sonavane is also known as a Bollywood celebrity dermatologist who specializes in full body skin lightening treatment. “The very best cosmetic surgery procedures that are being done worldwide are now available to Indians. We have made sure that the latest advances are used at our clinic so that patients do not need to travel abroad for the same. Our clinic offers a wide variety of surgical and non-surgical treatment options. So, you don’t have to settle for anything less,” says Dr. Siddharth Prakash. Together, the celebrity couple aims to provide top quality cosmetic services to their patients. “Excellent facial rejuvenation and anti-ageing results can be achieved non-surgically. We have made available the latest and most advanced technology at our clinic for this purpose. Our treatments are all result driven. If needed, surgical treatments are available in house as well,” says Dr. Niketa Sonavane. Ambrosia Aesthetics is constantly being re-equipped by the power couple so as to remain up to date. Their patients can be assured of the very best cosmetic surgery and dermatology treatments for their aesthetic needs. The clinic has been fully functional through the pandemic. They follow rigid safety precautions such as spaced-out appointments, thorough sanitization and a fully vaccinated staff. When you are under their care, you can be assured that you are in safe hands. Image: Dr. Niketa Sonavane and Dr. Siddharth Prakash PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)