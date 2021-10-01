Left Menu

Fire in Romanian hospital kills unspecified number of people

PTI | Bucharest | Updated: 01-10-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 14:03 IST
Fire in Romanian hospital kills unspecified number of people
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Romania

A fire broke out Friday morning at a hospital in Romania's port city of Constanta, leaving an unspecified number of people dead, authorities said.

Evacuation efforts are underway at the site of the blaze at Constanta's Hospital for Infectious Diseases as emergency services race to evacuate patients and staff.

"We confirm that there are dead people," the health ministry said in a statement, adding that more details will be given at a news conference at an unspecified time.

The health ministry said that 113 patients were in the medical unit of the hospital, 10 of whom were intensive care unit patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021