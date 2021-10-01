DP World sees no end in sight to global shipping disruptions
01-10-2021
Dubai ports giant DP World sees no end to global shipping problems linked to the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to congestion in ports around the world, its chairman said on Friday.
"I really don't think it's going to be resolved this year. I hope by the end of next year, maybe, we don't know," he told Reuters in an interview.
