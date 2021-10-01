AIIMS Delhi Director hopes for early approval of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin by WHO

By Joymala Bagchi With the data and studies regarding COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin submitted to the World Health Organization, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Randeep Guleria is hopeful that the authorisation for emergency use listing to the vaccine will be accorded soon.

Speaking on the issue Guleria told ANI, "We are hopeful that now with all the data in and studies having been done it should happen soon rather than happening late." "It will make travel easy; it will encourage people, especially those who have taken both the shots of the vaccine to be able to travel abroad. Also as we start moving out from the pandemic it is very important to have the approval so that one does not have to quarantine or isolate at any place," added Dr Guleria.

He further appealed to remain alert and vigilant for the next 6-8 weeks, then we will be able to see a decline in the overall number of COVID-19 cases. Though individual European countries have recognised the Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield, however till date the European Union (EU) that introduced EU Digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC) is yet to give nods for the visa procedures for India.

In a relaxed approach, the UK altered its visa status for India with an "amber" category. WHO's observes four steps for the approval procedure for the COVID vaccine that includes acceptance of the manufacturer's expression of interest (EOI), a pre-submission meeting between WHO and the manufacturer, acceptance of the dossier for evaluation by WHO and the decision on the status of assessment.

The dossier of Bharat Biotech is under review since July. Earlier union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met WHO Chief Scientist to hold discussions over the approval of Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech earlier tweeted, "Covaxin clinical trial data was fully compiled and available in June 2021. All Data was submitted for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) Application to World Health Organization in early July. We have responded to any clarifications sought by WHO and are awaiting further feedback," WHO has so far approved Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, US pharma majors Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China's Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use. (ANI)

