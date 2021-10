BRIEF-EMA Recommends Listing Venous Thromboembolism As Rare Side Effect Of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: MEETING HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE PHARMACOVIGILANCE RISK ASSESSMENT COMMITTEE (PRAC) 27-30 SEPTEMBER 2021: 01/10/2021

* EMA: STARTS REVIEW OF MENINGIOMA RISK WITH NOMEGESTROL- AND CHLORMADINONE-CONTAINING MEDICINES * EMA: PRAC HAS CONCLUDED THAT THERE IS A POSSIBLE LINK TO RARE CASES OF VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLISM (VTE) WITH COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN.

* EMA SAYS PRAC ASSESSMENT OF RARE CASES OF VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLISM WITH COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN * EMA SAYS RECOMMENDING LISTING VTE AS A RARE SIDE EFFECT OF COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN IN PRODUCT INFORMATION, TOGETHER WITH A WARNING

* EMA: COMMITTEE CONCLUDED THAT THERE IS A REASONABLE POSSIBILITY THAT RARE CASES OF VTE ARE LINKED TO VACCINATION WITH COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN * EMA SAYS PRAC ASSESSMENT OF CASES OF IMMUNE THROMBOCYTOPENIA WITH VAXZEVRIA AND COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN

* EMA: RECOMMENDED UPDATING PRODUCT INFORMATION OF BOTH ASTRA, JANSSEN VACCINES TO INCLUDE ITP AS AN ADVERSE REACTION WITH AN UNKNOWN FREQUENCY. * EMA: IF INDIVIDUAL HAS HISTORY OF ITP, RISK OF DEVELOPING LOW PLATELET LEVELS SHOULD BE CONSIDERED BEFORE SHOT, PLATELET MONITORING IS RECOMMENDED AFTER VACCINATION WITH J&J OR ASTRAZENECA VACCINES

