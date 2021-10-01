Left Menu

Italy reports 52 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 3,405 new cases

Italy reported 52 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 51 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,405 from 3,804 . The total number of intensive care patients fell to 429 from a previous 440. Some 293,469 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 308,836, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 01-10-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 21:13 IST
Italy reports 52 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 3,405 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 52 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 51 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,405 from 3,804 . Italy has registered 130,973 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.68 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,118 on Friday, down from 3,198 a day earlier. There were 20 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 26 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 429 from a previous 440.

Some 293,469 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 308,836, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021