Italy reports 52 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 3,405 new cases

Italy reported 52 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 51 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,405 from 3,804 . Italy has registered 130,973 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.68 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,118 on Friday, down from 3,198 a day earlier. There were 20 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 26 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 429 from a previous 440.

Some 293,469 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 308,836, the health ministry said.

