Left Menu

SII aims to supply 21.50 crore doses of Covishield vaccine in October: Sources

Serum Institute of India (SII) has supplied 78 crore doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield so far and its target is to supply almost 21.50 crore doses in the month of October, informed the sources to ANI on Friday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-10-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 22:07 IST
SII aims to supply 21.50 crore doses of Covishield vaccine in October: Sources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bharadwaj Serum Institute of India (SII) has supplied 78 crore doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield so far and its target is to supply almost 21.50 crore doses in the month of October, informed the sources to ANI on Friday.

Earlier, ANI reported on Friday, that the Centre targets to procure 27-28 crore vaccines this month and is expected to achieve 100 crore vaccinations before mid of October. "The target of achieving this many doses will be from Serum Institute of India (SII) Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. India has procured more than 25 crores in the month of September," informed the sources.

"The target of achieving 27-28 crore in the month of October does not include vaccines or biological E and Zydus Cadilla's Covid-19 Vaccine," informed further. It has also been reported that from November, SII is expected to include Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine and Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine that will increase the number of doses to more than 28 crores in a month.

"India has achieved more than one crore doses administered five times and more than 89 crore doses have been administered since the time vaccination started in India," informed the sources. "The government is planning to celebrate the day when India will administer 100 crore doses," informed further.

On Friday, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 89.67 crore (89,67,51,334). More than 62 lakh (62,86,379) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021