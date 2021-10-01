Covid: 18 fresh cases in Haryana

Haryana recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the infection count to 7,70,890.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, no Covid-related death was reported and the death toll remained unchanged at 9,874.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Gurgaon district, it said.

The total active cases in the state stands at 105, while the overall recoveries was 7,60,738, according to the bulletin.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin added.

