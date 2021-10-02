FDA advisors to review COVID-19 shots for young kids, new boosters in October
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said an advisory panel of experts would hold meetings this month to discuss authorizing booster doses of Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines, and clearing Pfizer's vaccine for use in children. The panel will discuss authorizing Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five through 11 on Oct. 26, the FDA said on Friday.
The panel will discuss authorizing Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five through 11 on Oct. 26, the FDA said on Friday. Last month, the FDA authorized https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-authorize-third-dose-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-older-americans-bloomberg-2021-09-22 a booster dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for older adults and some Americans at high-risk of illness.
Roughly 4 million Americans have received a booster dose as of Thursday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The panel, called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, will hold a meeting on Oct. 14 to discuss a booster dose of the Moderna vaccine, and discuss J&J's boosters on Oct. 15.
The panel will also review data on receiving a booster dose of a different vaccine than the one used in the original vaccine series.
