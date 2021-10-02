Morocco plans to administer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 01:56 IST
Morocco will soon start giving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
Morocco has administered the most doses in Africa, inoculating 19.8 million people out of a population of about 36 million, mostly with Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs.
