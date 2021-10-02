Health News Roundup: U.S. eyes Israeli military data for Pfizer COVID-19 booster safety; California first in U.S. to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for schoolkids -governor and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. COVID-19 death toll hits 700,000

The United States surpassed 700,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as officials roll out booster doses of vaccines to protect the elderly and people working in high-risk professions. The country has reported an average of more than 2,000 deaths per day over the past week, which represents about 60% of the peak in fatalities in January, a Reuters analysis of public health data showed.

Merck pill seen as 'huge advance,' raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths

An experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, according to data that experts hailed as a potential breakthrough in how the virus is treated. If it gets authorization, molnupiravir, which is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus, would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19.

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Australia will lift one of the toughest international border restrictions on its citizens next month, while neighbouring New Zealand logged more Delta coronavirus infections in its capital city. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

U.S. eyes Israeli military data for Pfizer COVID-19 booster safety

U.S. health officials are hoping data on Israeli military personnel can help clarify the risk of heart muscle inflammation in younger people who have received Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots - a potential factor for U.S. regulators as they consider granting full approval of these boosters. A condition called myocarditis has in rare cases been linked to the two-dose mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, mostly in younger males, but U.S. health officials are trying to better understand the risk.

U.S. administers nearly 394 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States had administered 393,756,866 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 477,069,555 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 392,909,995 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 474,245,945 doses delivered.

California first in U.S. to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for schoolkids -governor

California will become the first U.S. state to mandate statewide COVID-19 vaccinations for schoolchildren, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday as a Reuters tally showed the United States topping 700,000 coronavirus deaths. "The state already requires that students are vaccinated against viruses that cause measles, mumps, and rubella – there's no reason why we wouldn't do the same for COVID-19," the Democratic governor said at a news conference.

Exclusive-White House presses U.S. airlines to quickly mandate vaccines for staff

The White House is pressing major U.S. airlines to mandate coronavirus vaccines for employees by Dec. 8 and showing no signs of extending the deadline, four sources told Reuters on Friday. White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients spoke to the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday to ensure they were working expeditiously to develop and enforce vaccine requirements ahead of a Dec. 8 deadline for federal contractors, the sources said.

Delta increases COVID-19 risks for pregnant women; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine antibodies gone by 7 months for many

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Delta variant increases risks for pregnant women

U.S. weekly average of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations down 15%

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Friday said that weekly COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States were down 15% from the previous week. The United States had a daily average of 106,400 COVID-19 cases, 8,300 hospitalizations and more than 1,476 deaths in its most recent seven-day period, Walensky told reporters at a White House briefing.

FDA advisers to review COVID-19 shots for young kids, boosters this month

An advisory panel of experts to the U.S. drug regulator will hold meetings this month to review data on Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in young children, and whether to clear booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's announcement on Friday comes as health authorities seek to mitigate a potential surge of cases this fall, with schools already open nationwide.

