Mexico reports 7,388 new cases of COVID-19, 471 deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 7,388 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 471 fatalities, bringing its total to 3,671,611 infections and 277,976 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

