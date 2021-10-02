Australia's Victoria reports 1,488 local COVID-19 cases

Australia's state Victoria, home to more than a quarter of the country's population, reported on Saturday a record 1,488 new COVID-19 infections, the highest number for any state since the start of the pandemic last year.

There were also two further deaths. The state has been in a hard lockdown since Aug. 5 as authorities are trying to quell an outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant.

