Australia's New South Wales reports 813 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2021 06:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 06:43 IST
Australia's most populous state of New South Wales reported 813 new locally acquired infections of the Delta coronavirus variant and 10 deaths on Saturday, health authorities said.
There are currently 1,005 people hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment, with 202 of them in intensive care units, the state health ministry said on Twitter.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Florida surpasses 50K COVID deaths after battling delta wave
Close-knit society, Delta variant, ignoring Covid-appropriate behaviour behind rising cases in Mizoram: Reports
Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids?
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists
Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids?