Left Menu

Australia's New South Wales reports 813 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2021 06:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 06:43 IST
Australia's New South Wales reports 813 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales reported 813 new locally acquired infections of the Delta coronavirus variant and 10 deaths on Saturday, health authorities said.

There are currently 1,005 people hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment, with 202 of them in intensive care units, the state health ministry said on Twitter.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
Nigeria Independence Day: Google Doodle to honor 61 years of independence

Nigeria Independence Day: Google Doodle to honor 61 years of independence

 Nigeria
4
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021