Mexico reports 2,282 new COVID-19 infections, 303 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 2,282 new cases of COVID-19 in the country and 303 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,684,242 and the death toll to 279,104.

It has previously said that these numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

Also Read: "Trapped": Migrants collecting food try to evade law enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)