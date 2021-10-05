Left Menu

Mexico reports 2,282 new COVID-19 infections, 303 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 05-10-2021 03:41 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 03:41 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 2,282 new cases of COVID-19 in the country and 303 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,684,242 and the death toll to 279,104.

It has previously said that these numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

