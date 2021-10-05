Brazil registers 10,425 new cases of COVID-19, 204 deaths
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 05-10-2021 04:18 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 04:18 IST
Brazil registered 10,425 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and 204 COVID-19 deaths, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
In total, Brazil has suffered 598,152 deaths due to COVID-19 - the world's second highest toll after the United States.
