Left Menu

China reports 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases vs 27 day earlier

China reported on Tuesday 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 4, compared with 27 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. No new deaths were reported. As of Oct. 4, mainland China had recorded 96,284 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-10-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 06:48 IST
China reports 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases vs 27 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported on Tuesday 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 4, compared with 27 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. All of the new infections were imported with no new locally transmitted infections, the health authority said. That compares with one local case a day earlier in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.

China reported 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, unchanged from 15 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

As of Oct. 4, mainland China had recorded 96,284 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021