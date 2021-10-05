China reports no new local COVID-19 cases for first time in over 3 weeks

China reported on Tuesday no new local cases of COVID-19 for the first time in more than three weeks after outbreaks in the provinces of Fujian and Heilongjiang were brought under control.

The first case in Fujian in its recent outbreak was reported on Sept. 10 in the city of Putian. Infections later spread to nearby Xiamen, but were contained within the southeastern province. Heilongjiang reported its first case in its outbreak on Sept. 21. Infections were also contained within the northeastern province.

All of the new infections reported in mainland China for Oct. 4 were imported, the National Health Commission said. That compares with one local case a day earlier in Heilongjiang.

Overall, China reported 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Oct. 4, compared with 27 a day earlier, according to the health authority. China reported 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, unchanged from 15 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported. As of Oct. 4, mainland China had recorded 96,284 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

