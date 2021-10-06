Hospitals may struggle to cope if there is a significant surge of COVID-19 in England this winter even if broad vaccination means that deaths do not approach the same levels as last year, one of Britain's top epidemiologists said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The number of new coronavirus infections in Romania exceeded 15,000 in the past 24 hours and there were no available intensive care beds on Tuesday, the government said, as the country grapples with the EU's second-lowest vaccination rate. * Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov is self-isolating, the head of the upper house of parliament said on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases in the country increased and a record daily death toll was recorded.

* Portugal will give a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and older from next week, starting with the most vulnerable groups, such as care home residents and those over 80 years old. * Italy reported 50 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 37 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,466 from 1,612.

* Spain on Tuesday approved administering of third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people aged 70 or over, the health ministry said. * Turkey logged 29,802 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number of daily infections since April 30, health ministry data showed.

* Norway will soon begin to offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to those aged 65 and older, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Tuesday. AMERICAS

* Surging demand for COVID-19 tests from U.S. employers has exacerbated a nationwide shortage of rapid tests in recent weeks and is driving up costs for state and local testing programs, according to industry executives and state officials. * The summer spike in cases fuelled by the Delta variant is likely the last big COVID-19 wave in the United States, but the pandemic is far from over globally, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Monday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's top court ordered state authorities to pay $672 as compensation for each death caused by COVID-19 as a way to help families cope with the loss.

* Singapore's health ministry reported 3,486 new cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded nine new deaths from the disease. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Senegal on Monday logged only two new daily COVID-19 infections, the lowest number since the pandemic reached the country and two months after the rate of new cases hovered at record highs, the health ministry said on Monday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca has requested emergency approval from U.S. regulators for its antibody cocktail, another potential major step in the global fight to combat the virus. * The European Medicines Agency will consider in the coming days whether to launch a rolling review of Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill, its head of vaccine strategy said.

* Johnson & Johnson said it had submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorisation of a booster shot of its vaccine in people aged 18 and older. ECONOMIC IMPACT

ECONOMIC IMPACT

