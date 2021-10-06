Mexico reports 7,682 new COVID-19 cases, 790 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 7,682 new cases of COVID-19 in the country and 790 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,691,924 and the death toll to 279,894.

It has previously said that these numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

Also Read: Conditions worsen in migrant camps on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)