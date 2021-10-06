Left Menu

Mexico reports 7,682 new COVID-19 cases, 790 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-10-2021 03:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 03:49 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 7,682 new cases of COVID-19 in the country and 790 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,691,924 and the death toll to 279,894.

It has previously said that these numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

