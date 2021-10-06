Brazil registers 677 new COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says
Updated: 06-10-2021
Brazil registered 20,528 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and 677 COVID-19 deaths, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
In total, Brazil has suffered 598,829 deaths due to COVID-19 - the world's second highest toll after the United States.
