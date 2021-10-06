Left Menu

Australia's Victoria reports easing in new COVID-19 infections

New daily COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state fell on Wednesday, but were not far off record levels as authorities look to start easing tough restrictions when vaccination rates increase.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-10-2021 04:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 04:51 IST
Australia's Victoria reports easing in new COVID-19 infections
  • Country:
  • Australia

New daily COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state fell on Wednesday, but were not far off record levels as authorities look to start easing tough restrictions when vaccination rates increase. A total of 1,420 new locally acquired cases were reported in Victoria, most of them in state capital Melbourne, down from a record 1,763 on Tuesday. Eleven new deaths were registered, the state's highest daily number in the current outbreak.

Melbourne has been in lockdown since Aug. 5 as Australia grapples with a third wave of infections fuelled by the fast-moving Delta variant that has also put millions in Sydney, its largest city, and the capital Canberra, under strict stay-home rules. Most other states have zero or low cases. Victorian authorities plan to relax some of the state's tough restrictions once 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, expected in late October. More curbs will be eased at 80%.

In neighbouring New South Wales, Sydney is due to exit lockdown on Oct. 11, after a faster vaccination programme. Newly elected state Premier Dominic Perrottet said he would "raise a number of issues" about the state's reopening plans at a meeting with health officials later on Wednesday.

"Whatever we do, we want to make sure it is done in a way that keeps people safe ... but ultimately, it is important to get people back into town because we want to breathe life into Sydney," Perrottet told radio station 2GB. Australia's infection numbers are lower than many comparable countries, with around 117,000 cases and 1,368 deaths. Increased vaccination levels have kept the death rate in the current Delta flare-up below last year's outbreaks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021