New Zealand records 39 new cases of COVID-19; one death

New Zealand said on Wednesday that one person has died of COVID-19 in an Auckland hospital, and 39 new cases were recorded.

Majority of the cases are in the biggest city Auckland but more infections are now being reported in the Waikato region, health authorities said.

The new cases take the total number in the current outbreak to 1,420.

