Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults

South Korea will begin taking reservations for coronavirus vaccines from pregnant women this week as the country accelerates its inoculation drive to reach its goal for immunizing 80% of all adults by the end of the month. Health authorities see pregnant mothers as key to the campaign and sought to drum up participation through public notices and news conferences saying they have a greater possibility of serious illness and death if infected with COVID-19.

Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer

Bayer AG won its first trial over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer after a California jury found that the herbicide was not a substantial cause of a child's rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the company said on Tuesday. Destiny Clark alleged that her son Ezra developed Burkitt's lymphoma after he was exposed to Roundup which she sprayed on weeds at the family residence.

Merck says deal signed with Singapore on COVID-19 antiviral pill

Merck announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement that will provide Singapore with access to its experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, the latest Asian country to try to snap up supplies. Molnupiravir is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus and would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. Merck is seeking approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the pill.

AstraZeneca seeks U.S. approval for drug cocktail to prevent COVID

AstraZeneca has requested emergency approval from U.S. regulators for its antibody cocktail, the first protective shot other than vaccines against COVID-19, another potential major step in the global fight to combat the virus. While vaccines rely on an intact immune system to develop targeted antibodies and infection-fighting cells, Astra's biotech compound known as AZD7442 contains lab-made antibodies designed to linger in the body for months to contain the virus in case of an infection.

Australia reports easing in new COVID-19 infections as vaccinations rise

New daily COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria and New South Wales states, the epicenters of the country's worst virus outbreak, fell on Wednesday as authorities look to start easing tough restrictions amid a rise in vaccination rates. A total of 1,420 new locally acquired cases were reported in Victoria, most of them in the state capital Melbourne, down from a record 1,763 on Tuesday. Eleven new deaths were registered, the state's highest daily number in the current outbreak.

Britain's COVID-19 cases down by 2% over past week

Britain has reported 33,869 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Tuesday, meaning cases reported between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 were down 2.3% compared with the previous seven days. A further 166 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day total down by nearly 16% from the previous week.

Head of U.S. medical research agency to step down by year-end

Francis Collins, director of U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), said on Tuesday he would step down from his role by the end of the year, after leading the medical research agency for 12 years. Collins, a genetics pioneer, was appointed as the head of NIH in 2009 by then-President Barack Obama, and he went on to serve the agency under three presidents.

U.S. administers nearly 398 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 397,718,055 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 479,356,915 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 396,919,564 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday, out of 478,392,765 doses delivered.

Spain approves COVID booster shot for over 70s

Spain on Tuesday approved administering of third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are based on the same messenger RNA technology, for people aged 70 or over, the health ministry said. Spain has fully vaccinated around 78% of its population, and authorised the booster shot from six months after people receive their second jab, the ministry said in a statement. The campaign to administer the boosters will begin at the end of October.

EMA to consider rolling review for Merck's molnupiravir in coming days

The European Medicines Agency will consider in the coming days whether to launch a rolling review of Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill, its head of vaccine strategy said on Tuesday An experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, interim data showed last week.

