Australia's Ellume recalls some COVID-19 test kits over false positives

"Ellume has investigated the issue, identified the root cause and implemented additional controls," the company told Reuters on Wednesday. Ellume, whose at-home antigen test received Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. health regulator in December 2020, has so far shipped 3.5 million tests to the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 20:51 IST
Australian diagnostic test maker Ellume has recalled some lots of its COVID-19 home test, saying they may show false-positive results due to a recently identified manufacturing issue.

The company said of the 427,000 tests that were affected, it had recalled about 195,000 tests as they were unused. "Ellume has investigated the issue, identified the root cause and implemented additional controls," the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ellume, whose at-home antigen test received Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. health regulator in December 2020, has so far shipped 3.5 million tests to the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/potential-false-positive-results-certain-lots-ellume-covid-19-home-tests-due-manufacturing-issue-fda on Tuesday that it was working with the company to assess its additional manufacturing checks and take corrective steps.

The company said it had restarted manufacturing of its updated test kits and would soon resume their distribution. Details about the recall were first reported by the New York Times.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

