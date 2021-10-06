WHO experts back using malaria vaccine on African children
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely used on African children, potentially a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually.
The recommendation is for RTS,S, or Mosquirix, a vaccine developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline. It was jointly announced in Geneva by the WHO's top advisory bodies for malaria and immunization, the Malaria Policy Advisory Group and the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- African
- British
- The World Health Organization
- Geneva
ALSO READ
IEC urges South Africans to apply for special votes
''Vaccine apartheid'': Africans tell UN they need vaccines
African Legal Support Facility urged to extend support to tackling illicit financial flows
Rugby-Namibia criticise decision to host African Rugby World Cup qualifiers in France
African Development Fund approves $116m to upgrade road corridor in Tanzania