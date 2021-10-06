Jharkhand CM inaugurates 27 PSA plants built under PM CARES fund

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday inaugurated 27 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants, built under the PM CARES fund, in 19 districts of Jharkhand. The move comes a day before the scheduled inauguration of several PSA units by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country at a programme to be held at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. The 27 PSA plants include a 100 litres per minute plant at Sadar Hospital Ranchi, a statement issued by the state government said. PSA plants manufacture oxygen and help hospitals become self-sufficient in their requirement for medical oxygen. The opposition BJP termed inauguration of the PSA plants by Soren as a gimmick to gain “cheap popularity”.

Soren also launched health projects, including a COBAS-6800 machine installed at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and a newly constructed Central Laboratory at the New Trauma Centre of RIMS.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department Arun Kumar Singh said the state has a target of creating 5,000 additional beds.

About 21,000 oxygen supported beds have already been installed, he said. To overcome the shortage of doctors and medical staff in the state, the Jharkhand government has relaxed the rules for appointment of professors and associate professors in medical colleges, Singh said. Noting that the PSA plants set up in 19 districts will help in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Singh said, the Central Laboratory at RIMS has been set up to provide facilities for blood tests.

While establishment of COBAS 6800 Lab would ensure over 1200 RT PCR samples tests per day, advanced machines like 256 slices CT scan at New Trauma Centre RIMS would ensure high quality brain coronary and angiography, besides scanning of lungs. A blueprint is being prepared for the infrastructure development of MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur. Taking to Twitter, BJP MP from Ranchi Sanjay Seth criticised the chief minister for inaugurating the PSA plants, a day before the PM’s scheduled programme. ''Prime Minister is going to inaugurate the PSA Plants built under PM Cares Fund tomorrow, finalizing the fight against Corona. In Jharkhand also 27 such PSA plants were built. Inauguration of these plants a day before the launch date by the PM is beyond comprehension,'' Seth said in a tweet.

