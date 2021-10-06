ISIC becomes country's first healthcare to integrate O-Arm, robotics for spine surgeries

By Shalini Bhardwaj The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC), a super speciality institute, has become the first healthcare facility in India to integrate O-Arm, a 3D imaging system, with MAZOR X Stealth Edition that is the most advanced minimally-invasive robotics procedure for spinal, orthopaedic and neurological conditions.

The combination of equipment will add another cutting-edge technological upgrade for enhanced surgical precision and improving the patient's health and makes the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) the most advanced facility in India for spinal, orthopaedic and neurological surgeries. Doctors at the private hospital in New Delhi have successfully operated on two young girls, suffering from spinal deformity, using the newly-inducted integrated system.

A 13-year-old child, Swati was diagnosed with early-onset acquired thoracic scoliosis that bent her at 85 degrees. On the other hand, another 16-year-old child, Mannatpreet was suffering from spinal TB since 2018 and had difficulty in walking following tuberculosis treatment due to weakness in lower limbs. The surgery combining robotics and O-Arm not only helped in improving the accuracy of inserting screws during the surgeries but also lowered their risk of paralysis as well as its exposure to radiation, blood loss and postoperative pain.

"Spine is the central support structure of the body and hub of several important nerves travelling to other parts of the body. A wrong or extra cut can affect the patient's life. Keeping in mind the interest of our patients, we inducted MAZOR X Stealth Edition robotics surgery for spinal, orthopaedic and neurological conditions in 2019. Now, we have integrated it with O-Arm, a technology that has been serving the medical field for over 10 years and has helped in the treatment of 900,000 patients all over the world," said Dr HS Chhabra, Medical Director and Chief of Spine, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi. He added, "This integrated model of health service delivery is in line with the global best practices and already in use in multiple sites across the US, Europe including the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, Singapore, and Australia. We have operated on two teenage girls with different types of a spinal deformity using the integrated system and have received excellent results,"

The O-arm is a platform designed for providing optimal imaging to the surgical workflow with an automated system that allows the surgeon to work in a better-controlled environment. It also reduces the risk of errors caused by manual interventions and can be easily moved from one operating room to another for concurrent use. On the other hand, MAZOR X Stealth Edition is recognized for sophisticated 3D analytics and Robotic precision that helps the surgeon to achieve superior outcomes. (ANI)

