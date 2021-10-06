Turkey registers 30,438 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April 30
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:15 IST
Turkey logged 30,438 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number of daily infections since April 30, health ministry data showed.
Turkey recorded 236 deaths from the virus in the same period, according to the data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
