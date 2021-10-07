Brazil registers 17,893 new cases of coronavirus, 530 deaths -Health Ministry
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 07-10-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 03:20 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil registered on Wednesday 17,893 new cases of coronavirus and 530 additional COVID-19 deaths, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
In total, registered COVID-19 deaths in Brazil have reached 599,359.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Health Ministry
Advertisement