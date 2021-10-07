Left Menu

Brazil regulator to probe hospital chain over use of hydroxychloroquine

Prevent Senior has said the accusations, including the altering of patient charts and the firing of doctors who opposed the practice, are unfounded. Rebello said the ANS opened an administrative process to investigate irregularities at Prevent Senior and has sent officials to verify "indications of operational failures." Closer monitoring is not aimed at removing the hospital chain from the market but seeks to guarantee maintenance of quality care, he said. The regulator head said he had no knowledge of the allegations made by the doctors until they presented to the Senate inquiry.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2021 03:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 03:55 IST
Brazil regulator to probe hospital chain over use of hydroxychloroquine

The Brazilian agency that regulates health insurance plans has opened an investigation into allegations that a hospital chain tested unproven drugs on elderly COVID-19 patients without their knowledge, the regulator's director told a Senate inquiry on Wednesday. It was the first instance of a regulatory agency pledging to look into misdeeds at Prevent Senior, a major healthcare chain serving tens of thousands of patients in the Sao Paulo area.

Paulo Rebello Filho, head of the National Regulatory Agency for Private Health Insurance Plans (ANS), said his staff has detected "assistance abnormalities" at Prevent Senior and the health chain will be put under special technical supervision. At least nine people died of COVID-19 during the trials at Prevent Senior from March to April 2020, but their charts were altered to hide the cause of death, the inquiry was told last week by a lawyer for 10 whistleblowing doctors.

The Senators were told the hospital chain sought to validate far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's policy of advocating the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID patients. Prevent Senior has said the accusations, including the altering of patient charts and the firing of doctors who opposed the practice, are unfounded.

Rebello said the ANS opened an administrative process to investigate irregularities at Prevent Senior and has sent officials to verify "indications of operational failures." Closer monitoring is not aimed at removing the hospital chain from the market but seeks to guarantee maintenance of quality care, he said.

The regulator head said he had no knowledge of the allegations made by the doctors until they presented to the Senate inquiry. In a statement, Prevent Senior said it had not been officially notified of the ANS decision. It said it had provided the regulator with documents that show it acted within ethical and regulatory norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021