Sikkim reports 18 positive cases, COVID-19 caseload rises to 31603

Sikkim on Thursday reported 18 positive cases in the past 24 hours taking the COVID-19 caseload to 31603, according to a health department bulletin on Thursday.

East Sikkim district registered 12 positive cases, followed by West Sikkim which reported six, it said.

Sikkim has 367 active cases, while 316 others have migrated out of the state and 30532 people have recovered from the pandemic.

The state's coronavirus toll remained unchanged at 388 as no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. As per the district-wise break up, East Sikkim has logged the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases at 17578, followed by 6989 in South Sikkim, 6060 in West Sikkim and 660 in North Sikkim district, it said.

Sikkim tested 419 samples during the day taking the total number of tests done so far to 252150, the bulletin said adding the state's COVID-19 positivity rate and recovery rate are 4.2 per cent and 97.6 per cent respectively. Sikkim has administered first dose of anti-covid vaccine to 100.72 per cent eligible population, including visitors from outside, while 77.73 per cent people have been fully vaccinated.

