Maha: Week-long COVID-19 vaccination drive to be held in Latur from Oct 8

PTI | Latur | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 20:21 IST
Maha: Week-long COVID-19 vaccination drive to be held in Latur from Oct 8
In a bid to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination, the administration in Maharashtra's Latur district will hold a week-long drive from Friday to cover maximum number of eligible beneficiaries in the region, an official said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting, district collector Prithviraj B P appealed to citizens to get vaccinated to prevent a third wave of the pandemic.

''At least 46 per cent citizens have received the first jab of the vaccine in the district, while 19 per cent have taken the second dose. The vaccination percentage in the district is very low and it needs to be increased,” the collector said.

The health department has been directed to prepare an immediate plan, he said, appealing to citizens to register themselves at the nearest vaccination centre.

“From October 8 to 14, maximum citizens should register to participate in the 'Mission Kavach Kundal' campaign and get vaccinated,” the official said.

The collector urged village heads, teachers, gram sevaks, talathis, Anganwadi workers and Asha workers to encourage people to take the vaccine.

The special vaccination camp will be conducted 24 hours a day from October 8 to 14, Latur Municipal Commissioner Aman Mittal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

