UK COVID-19 cases rise to 40,701, highest in a month

Britain recorded 40,701 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up 12% on a week ago and marking the biggest total since Sept. 6, government data showed.

The figures also showed an additional 122 people had died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, compared with 143 a day earlier.

