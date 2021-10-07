Hema Malini inaugurates oxygen plant at Mathura hospital

Mathura MP Hema Malini has virtually inaugurated the biggest oxygen plant in the city.

During the inauguration Wednesday, she said she expected the new plant a the ladies' hospital to become a “life saviour” in times to come.

“The 1,000 LPM (litre per minute) plant is bound to provide relief to patients who have had to struggle for oxygen earlier,'' the actress-turned-politician said.

She said the plants being constructed using PMCARES Fund would provide additional medical facility.

Apprehending the adverse impact of COVID-19 on children, she had released funds under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme for the construction of a PICU (Pediatric intensive care unit), which has come into existence with 20 beds, she said.

In a meeting with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Mathua MP requested to release funds for a new building of the ladies' hospital as the old building has become dilapidated.

After the installation of oxygen plants, Mathura district has become self-reliant in oxygen, said District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal.

Now an oxygen facility would be available at every bed of the hospital, he said.

