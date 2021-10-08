Left Menu

US health experts urge flu shots ahead of season

All offer protection against four different flu strains that global experts predict are most likely to spread this year.If people still need a COVID-19 vaccination - either first shots or a booster dose - they can get it at the same visit as a flu shot.

US health experts urge flu shots ahead of season

The US is gearing up for the flu season on top of the continuing COVID-19 crisis.

Health officials urged Americans to get vaccinated against both the flu and coronavirus. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccination for just about everyone, starting with 6-month-old babies.

Flu cases dropped to historically low levels globally over the pandemic, as restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus helped block other respiratory viruses. But with schools and businesses reopened, there's no way to predict how bad a flu season the country might expect this winter.

“We certainly don't want a twindemic,' both COVID and influenza,” said Dr William Schaffner of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

Options for flu shots include regular vaccines, shots that aim to give older adults a little extra protection, and a nasal spray. All offer protection against four different flu strains that global experts predict are most likely to spread this year.

If people still need a COVID-19 vaccination - either first shots or a booster dose - they can get it at the same visit as a flu shot.

