Brazil registers 15,591 new cases of coronavirus, 451 deaths -Health Ministry
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 08-10-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 03:17 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil registered on Thursday 15,591 new cases of coronavirus and 451 additional COVID-19 deaths, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
In total, registered COVID-19 deaths in Brazil have reached 599,810.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Health Ministry
Advertisement