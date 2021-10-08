Mexico reports 7,613 new COVID-19 cases, 514 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 7,613 new cases of COVID-19 in the country and 514 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,707,234 and the death toll to 281,121.

It has previously said that these numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

